Puget Sound Regionals

Current and Upcoming Tournaments

2015 Regional Championships May 2-3 - U16s Division 2

Facility Information:
* Please Review our Facility Rules prior to the tournament
* Doors will open at 8AM
* Plenty of free parking is available on site or in designated offsite locations
* Food concession will be open providing drinks, snacks, lunch items, and espresso drinks. Coolers of any size and outside food are prohibited inside the facility.
* Spectator seating is provided. Please leave your chairs at home or in your car.
* Public Wifi Internet will be available
* Designated bag storage/shelving will be assigned for every team. Please ask your players to store their bags in this area to keep tables and chairs available to all teams and spectators.
* No team camping areas
Click here additional information
Teams
  1. NW Jrs 16 UA White
  2. PSVBA 16-2 Emily
  3. LT 16 Blue
  4. WVBA 16 Black
  5. Reach 16 Blue
  6. WVBA 16 W Black
  7. Ridge Valley 16 Black
  8. OP 16 Nova
  9. South End Jrs 16
  10. Falcons 16 Blue
  11. Northshore Jrs 16 Mizuno
  12. North End Inferno 16
  13. Intensity 16 Eclipse
  14. SNVF 16 Fuego
  15. Rain City Reign 16-1
  16. Anacortes 16 Purple
