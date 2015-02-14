Puget Sound Regionals
2015 Regional Championships May 2-3 - U16s Division 2
Facility Information:
* Please Review our Facility Rules prior to the tournament
* Doors will open at 8AM
* Plenty of free parking is available on site or in designated offsite locations
* Food concession will be open providing drinks, snacks, lunch items, and espresso drinks. Coolers of any size and outside food are prohibited inside the facility.
* Spectator seating is provided. Please leave your chairs at home or in your car.
* Public Wifi Internet will be available
* Designated bag storage/shelving will be assigned for every team. Please ask your players to store their bags in this area to keep tables and chairs available to all teams and spectators.
* No team camping areas
Teams
- NW Jrs 16 UA White
- PSVBA 16-2 Emily
- LT 16 Blue
- WVBA 16 Black
- Reach 16 Blue
- WVBA 16 W Black
- Ridge Valley 16 Black
- OP 16 Nova
- South End Jrs 16
- Falcons 16 Blue
- Northshore Jrs 16 Mizuno
- North End Inferno 16
- Intensity 16 Eclipse
- SNVF 16 Fuego
- Rain City Reign 16-1
- Anacortes 16 Purple
